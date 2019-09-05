Home

Services

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Dante DiCaprio

Dante DiCaprio Obituary
DiCAPRIO, DANTE
88, of West Warwick, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy E. "Dotty" (Bonn) DiCaprio for the past 68 years.
Dante is survived by his beloved children Karen (Bill) Dodd, James (Anne Squadrito) DiCaprio and Paula (Ray) Lemoi and her husband Ray; two brothers Victor DiCaprio and Umberto DiCaprio; his 5 grandchildren Matthew (Kelly) Renehan, Raymond Lemoi, Alyssa Lemoi, David (Brittany)Lemoi, and Patrick Dodd; one great grandson Ethan David Renehan.
His funeral service will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry. Notre Dame Cemetery. Visiting hours Saturday 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. For full obituary, iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
