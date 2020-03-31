|
|
BOFFI, DANTE ESCANIO, JR.
71, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Providence, RI he was a son of the late Dante E. and Mary (Corsetti) Boffi. Dante leaves a loving wife, Suzanne Jean D'Arc (Champagne) Boffi. Dante was blessed with two children and four grandchildren. His son Dante J. Boffi and his wife Denice; his daughter Wendy M. (Boffi) Jivoin and her husband Jerome; his grandchildren Alessandra and Mia Boffi, Sofia and Jameson Jivoin. Dante is survived by his younger brother Dr. Bryan V. Boffi and his wife Donna.
A private service will be held at NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory in Cranston Rhode Island for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Dante once the world recovers from this virus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2020