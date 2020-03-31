The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Dante Escanio Boffi Jr.

Dante Escanio Boffi Jr. Obituary
BOFFI, DANTE ESCANIO, JR.
71, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Providence, RI he was a son of the late Dante E. and Mary (Corsetti) Boffi. Dante leaves a loving wife, Suzanne Jean D'Arc (Champagne) Boffi. Dante was blessed with two children and four grandchildren. His son Dante J. Boffi and his wife Denice; his daughter Wendy M. (Boffi) Jivoin and her husband Jerome; his grandchildren Alessandra and Mia Boffi, Sofia and Jameson Jivoin. Dante is survived by his younger brother Dr. Bryan V. Boffi and his wife Donna.
A private service will be held at NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory in Cranston Rhode Island for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Dante once the world recovers from this virus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
