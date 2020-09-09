JOHNSON, DARLENE E.
77, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William T. Johnson, Jr. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Curtis and Priscilla (VanLeauven) Grutter. Mrs. Johnson was a bookkeeper for the Spring Green Corporation before she retired to part-time work at Walgreens. Darlene was a lover of all things music and animals. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines and will be sorely missed by her three loving poodles. She was the beloved mother of William Johnson (husband, Kraig) and Jennifer Girard (husband, Mark). She was also the stepmother of David Johnson (partner, Anna), and Melissa Gagnon (husband, Glenn). She was the grandmother of Brady, Maggie, Teddy, Daniel, Amanda, Lauren and Kelly. Darlene also leaves several great grandchildren.
Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow Street, Providence, RI 02903. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com