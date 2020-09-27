1/1
Darlene Mae (Hannan) Doyle
1944 - 2020
DOYLE, DARLENE MAE (HANNAN)
75, passed away at her East Greenwich home on Friday April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas Doyle for 49 years. Loving mother of John and Thomas (Daniela) Doyle. Dearest grandmother of Kari and Thomas Doyle. Fond sister to William Hannan.
Darlene was born on October 1, 1944 in Providence to the late John and Yvonne Hannan. She was a lifelong resident of Rhode Island.
She will be buried on October 1, 2020 at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery. There will also be a private Mass of Christian Burial.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Burial
the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
