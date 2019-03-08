|
ALVES, DAVID A.
63, of Old River Road, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved companion of Dalphene Bracero.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Arlindo and Benvenda (DeBrito) Alves, he had lived in Lincoln for the past thirty-seven years.
Mr. Alves worked as a tractor trailer driver for UPS Freight, Lincoln for many years. He was a member of the Teamsters, Local 251.
He is survived by one daughter, Corin Alves of Manchester, New Hampshire; his stepchildren, Jaime, Barbara, Paul and William; three sisters, Evelyn Williamson of Jacksonville, Florida, Rita Smith of Pawtucket, and Eileen Stennis of Illinois; three brother, Arthur Alves, Joe Alves, and Henry DeBarros, all of Providence; two granddaughters, Savannah Alves and Dawn Alves; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Dawn Alves, and the brother of the late Arlindo Alves, Jr., Antonio T. Ramos and John Alves.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Crossroads Rhode Island, 160 Broad Street, Providence, R.I. 02903 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2019