DEQUATTRO, DAVID A.
78, of Peck Hill Road, Johnston passed away October 12, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Gaetano and Elvira "Vera" (Gemma) DeQuattro.
David worked as produce manager for Almacs for over 30 years, after which he was a custodian for the Johnston School Department and a door keeper for the House of Representatives before retiring. He was a Grand Knight of the Scalabrini Council and Sir Knight of the Arthur Rebello Assembly and he was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and he was the brother of the late William DeQuattro.
His visitation and funeral will be held Friday from 8:30-9:30 AM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, North Scituate. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to St. Joseph Church.
During visitation and church, masks, social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed.
