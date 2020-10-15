1/1
David A. Dequattro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEQUATTRO, DAVID A.
78, of Peck Hill Road, Johnston passed away October 12, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Gaetano and Elvira "Vera" (Gemma) DeQuattro.
David worked as produce manager for Almacs for over 30 years, after which he was a custodian for the Johnston School Department and a door keeper for the House of Representatives before retiring. He was a Grand Knight of the Scalabrini Council and Sir Knight of the Arthur Rebello Assembly and he was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and he was the brother of the late William DeQuattro.
His visitation and funeral will be held Friday from 8:30-9:30 AM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, North Scituate. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to St. Joseph Church.
During visitation and church, masks, social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Romano Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
4019445151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Romano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved