MORETTI, DAVID A.
62, of Vinton Avenue, a third-generation landscape designer and owner of D&R Landscaping, passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, a son of Anthony and Vilma (Petteruti) Moretti of Cranston.
Besides his parents, he leaves behind his sister Toni-Ann (Moretti) Eacueo and her husband Steven; his brother Joseph Moretti; his daughter, Natalia Moretti; and his niece/goddaughter, Quinci Eacueo.
David was very passionate about his work, learning the landscaping business from his late grandfather Joseph Moretti, and father Anthony Moretti who owned Midway Nurseries. He especially enjoyed landscape design and was an avid bodybuilder in his younger years. He was a third-degree Knights of Columbus member, Bishop Hendricken Council 9558. David had a heart of gold and helped many people in many different ways. He made an abundance of friendships and has left an imprint on the hearts of everyone who knew him.
He eternally rests with the love of his life, Rhonda Amitrano and their dog, Bruiser.
His funeral and burial will be private. A Celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . For those interested, the funeral will be live streamed on his sisters Facebook page on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2020