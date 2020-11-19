1/1
Reverend David A. Piacentini
Piacentini, Reverend David A.,
74, of Providence, passed away on November 11, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John J. and Adele L. (Goulet) Piacentini.
Father Piacentini attended Our Lady of Providence Seminary High School & Our Lady of Providence College in Warwick Neck, RI receiving a bachelor's degree in philosophy. He attended St. Mary's Seminary & University in Baltimore, MD receiving a master's degree in theology.
Father Piacentini was ordained to the priesthood on May 1, 1971 in St. Matthew Church, Cranston, by the Most Reverend Frederick Hall, D.D.
During his pastoral career, Father served as the assistant pastor at St. Ann Parish, Providence 6/22/1971 - 3/1/1980, St. Joseph Parish, Pawtucket 3/1/1980 - 1/8/1982, St. Teresa of Avila, Parish, Providence 1/8/1982 - 2/28/1985, and St. Patrick Parish, Cumberland 7/7/1985 - 6/20/1991. He then served as pastor at Holy Angels Parish, Barrington 6/20/1991 - 6/27/1997, and St. Lawrence Parish, North Providence 6/27/1997 - 11/29/2010. Father was appointed administrator of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Ashaway & St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Bradford 11/29/2010 - 7/1/2013, and St. Maria Goretti Parish, Pawtucket 7/1/2013 - 2/1/2014. Father then retired from St. Maria Goretti as a senior priest of the Diocese of Providence on 2/1/2014.
Father David leaves a sister, Marylou Swanson of Coventry, two nephews, and two grand nephews.
A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11 :00 am in the Cathedral of Sts. Peter & Paul, One Cathedral Square, Providence. Burial will be private. Visitation will begin one hour prior to mass. Arrangements entrusted to Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Sts. Peter & Paul
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Sts. Peter & Paul
