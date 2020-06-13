ROBINSON, DAVID A.,
72, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Lester and Janet (Kaufman) Robinson, where he grew up in a beautiful home overlooking the Boulevard with his late sister Diane Zapola and younger sister Deborah Siegel.
In his younger years David was active, vibrant, and always out to smile with his family, friends, and community. He volunteered for years for many causes and organizations near and dear to his heart. In addition to being a self-proclaimed food critic, he loved all things Boston sports and watching UGA football games. His greatest passion was spending time at those games home and away with family and friends.
He is further survived by his niece Lauren Siegel, niece Michelle Cines & family; nephew Jeffrey Weinberg & family, and son Marc Robinson, Marc's wife Sarah, and grandchildren Avery and Matthew Robinson, all of whom his spirit will live on through.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, RI, however a memorial service for family and friends to celebrate David's life will be held soon, when we can all happily be together again.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or www.lls.org. For online condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
72, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Lester and Janet (Kaufman) Robinson, where he grew up in a beautiful home overlooking the Boulevard with his late sister Diane Zapola and younger sister Deborah Siegel.
In his younger years David was active, vibrant, and always out to smile with his family, friends, and community. He volunteered for years for many causes and organizations near and dear to his heart. In addition to being a self-proclaimed food critic, he loved all things Boston sports and watching UGA football games. His greatest passion was spending time at those games home and away with family and friends.
He is further survived by his niece Lauren Siegel, niece Michelle Cines & family; nephew Jeffrey Weinberg & family, and son Marc Robinson, Marc's wife Sarah, and grandchildren Avery and Matthew Robinson, all of whom his spirit will live on through.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, RI, however a memorial service for family and friends to celebrate David's life will be held soon, when we can all happily be together again.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or www.lls.org. For online condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.