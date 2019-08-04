|
|
SILVA, DAVID A.
59, of Contillo Drive, Johnston passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 26, 2019.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ernest P. and Ann T. (Gincastro) Silva.
David was a lifelong resident of Johnston, and a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed watching live music, days spent swimming at Narragansett beach, and dining at Twin Oaks for his favorite meals. Most importantly for David; spending time with his family was what he cherished most.
He was the loving father of Jamie Silva, Gina Pine, Christina Silva, and David A. Silva, Jr., as well as, adored grandfather to Carmella, Angelina, and Gia. David was also the brother of Ernest P. Silva, Jr.
To his children, David will always be remembered for his strength, his wisdom and his unconditional love. He showed how to be compassionate and understanding, how to be brave when needed to be, and to value what mattered most; family. He was a father who guided his children through life with constant care and support. A Dad who will be greatly missed, and forever in our hearts.
His funeral and burial were held privately. Donations in David's memory are greatly appreciated to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at www.danafarber.org/gift. For online condolences, visit romanofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2019