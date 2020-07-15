1/1
David B. Gray
1938 - 2020
GRAY, DAVID B.
age 81, died peacefully with family on Sunday, July 12 from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. Born in 1938 in Providence, David was a lifelong resident of the East Side and an alumnus of Hope High School and the Rhode Island School of Design.
After earning his degree in graphics and photography, David worked briefly in advertising before taking a job at the Providence Journal-Bulletin in 1968. He worked at the Journal for almost 30 years as a graphic designer, photo editor, graphics editor, managing editor/graphics, and managing editor/technology and retired from the paper in 1996. David continued to work in graphic journalism, co-founding the Society for Newspaper Design and serving in a variety of volunteer positions before an eight-year tenure as executive director of the organization. He retired from SND in 2004. Throughout his long career in graphic journalism, David was active in related organizations and lectured and conducted training sessions for numerous press associations and at his alma mater. He was always a passionate advocate for clear and effective news design.
David was a Captain in the Rhode Island Army National Guard. He designed, published and distributed the RING retirees' monthly newsletter and worked with the Retirees' Association to establish a living memorial at the Veterans Center in Exeter.
David lovingly and meticulously maintained homes in both Providence and Jamestown and was always available to help his children with home repair and renovation. His family is especially proud of his volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity.
David leaves his wife of 57 years, Janet Gray, son and daughter-in-law David and Lisa Gray and grandchildren Lindsey and Samantha, daughter Beth Gray and grandson Ethan Simo, son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Holly Gray, grandson Christopher Gray, and step-grandchildren Sydney and Nathan Magner. David joins his beloved brother Richard at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. The family will have a celebration of life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity or Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
