Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
JOHNSON, DAVID B.
64, of Punch Bowl Trail, Richmond, passed away peacefully April 10, 2019 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the owner of Johnson & Sunrise Oil where he worked daily with his father and son. David enjoyed motocross, sports, collecting comic books, coins, and WWII history. He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth (Jordan) Johnson of 29 years; his son, Dustin B. Johnson; his mother Eileen Ennis; his father Harold W. Johnson; his sister Kim Seita and her husband Michael. He will always be in our hearts. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers donations in David's name may be made to the . For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
