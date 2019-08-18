|
LEA, JR., DAVID B.
, 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Tockwotton On The Waterfront in East Providence, RI. He was the loving husband of Patricia D. (Bell) Lea of Barrington, RI. On July 9, 1937 in Providence, RI David was born the son of the late David B. and Erma V. (Cahoon) Lea.
After Graduating from URI in 1959 as a Hood Scholar, David entered the Life Insurance industry as an agent with John Hancock, eventually rising through the ranks of different insurance companies in New York and Virginia. In 1972 he joined forces with the late Edward R. Anderson founding what is known today as Brokers' Service Marketing Group, a life insurance brokerage agency, until his retirement in 2017. Under David's leadership, BSMG developed a national reputation for excellence and innovation and has become the largest New-England based agency of its kind. David was a founding member and Chairman of NAILBA, the industry's national association. He was a URI foundation trustee, and a member of the URI College of Business advisory council.
Throughout his career, David became known as a trailblazer, industry icon and ambassador to everyone he touched, paving the way for hundreds of other successful small business owners. David won his industry's highest award, the Mooers award for lifetime achievement in 1998, along with many other recognitions throughout his career. He always believed that his professional success was not his own doing, but fully dependent on the people around him.
A life based on the golden rule; David B. Lea, Jr. was a positive force to all who knew him. Being kind and fair was his way; a sign hung on his office door that read simply, "Nice Matters". David's focus was on his family first, helping others and building a successful business. Through his unwavering generosity of time, talent and treasure, David helped everyone around him as a mentor and friend. His smile, roaring laugh, and raucous sense of humor could not be denied.
He traveled the world for decades with his loving wife Pat and many friends. Giving back to the local community was hugely important for David. Through his company's annual charity event, he has raised nearly one million dollars for three local Charities: Amos House, Child & Family Services and Day One.
David will be remembered for how he treated all who knew him, and the positive impact he made on so many people. A life full of love, spectacularly lived by one simple rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Besides his wife Pat, he is survived by four children: Deborah A. Ross her husband John of Warwick, RI, Jeanne C. Hunt of Boynton Beach, FL, David B. Lea III and his wife Paula of Barrington, RI and Jason E. Lea and his wife Catherine of Barrington, RI; nine grandchildren: Rachel and Ryan Ross; Emily and Korey Hunt; Fiona Lea; Mary, Michael, Elizabeth and David Lea and three siblings: Jean Schmiedeknecht of Providence, RI, Terry Carlson of Dunwoody, GA and Rev. Linda Snyder of Nottingham, NH. He is predeceased by his first wife Helen A. (Gibbs) Lea.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 21 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI.
Family and friends may go directly to Barrington Congregational Church, 461 County Road, Barrington, RI on Thursday, August 22 for his funeral service at 11:00 a.m. This will be immediately followed by a celebration of David's life at Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington, RI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amos House, 460 Pine Street Providence, RI 02907 or online at www.amoshouse.com/MakeaDifference/GiveNow. For full obituary and remembrances, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019