|
|
Buote, David C.
74, a retired mason, passed away on December 6, 2019. He was a son of the late Francis and Mildred (McLoughlin) Buote.
He is survived by three children, David Buote Jr., Kerren Buote, and Kristen Pistocco, and three grandchildren, Tyler Buote, Shannon and Ryan Pistocco. He was the brother of the late Robert Buote.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 9 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Burial will be private. Calling hours Tuesday 4-7 pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 9, 2019