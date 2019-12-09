Home

Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church,
65 Fruit Hill Ave
Providence, RI
Buote, David C.
74, a retired mason, passed away on December 6, 2019. He was a son of the late Francis and Mildred (McLoughlin) Buote.
He is survived by three children, David Buote Jr., Kerren Buote, and Kristen Pistocco, and three grandchildren, Tyler Buote, Shannon and Ryan Pistocco. He was the brother of the late Robert Buote.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 9 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Burial will be private. Calling hours Tuesday 4-7 pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 9, 2019
