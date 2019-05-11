Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Memorial Gathering
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:45 PM
in front of the Administration Buildings at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery
Exeter, RI
View Map
Committal
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Columbarium, Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery
Exeter, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Crowe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Crowe Obituary
CROWE, DAVID
72, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Husband of Julia M. (Ozarkiw) Crowe and father of Randy and Jay Crowe.
David served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army's 5th Battalion, 7th Cavalry. He retired from the West Warwick branch of the U.S. Postal Service.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12:45 pm in front of the Administration Buildings at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter for David's Committal Prayers and Military Honors at 1:00 pm in the Columbarium. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now