CROWE, DAVID
72, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Husband of Julia M. (Ozarkiw) Crowe and father of Randy and Jay Crowe.
David served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army's 5th Battalion, 7th Cavalry. He retired from the West Warwick branch of the U.S. Postal Service.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12:45 pm in front of the Administration Buildings at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter for David's Committal Prayers and Military Honors at 1:00 pm in the Columbarium. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019