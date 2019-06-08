|
|
DeROSA, DAVID D.
88, died peacefully on June 6, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI. He is survived by his devoted wife of almost 66 years, Barbara (Colan) DeRosa. David was the son of the late Antonio and Alice (Potter) DeRosa. Besides his wife, he also leaves two daughters who adore him, Barbara Denise Creati and her husband Michael of Pawtucket, and Diane Salvatore and her husband Joseph of Cranston. He was the cherished grandfather to David Masi of Taunton MA, Diana Murton of Providence, and Stephanie Lanzi of Cranston; great grandfather of 5 little girls; brother of Alice Hall, Isabelle Tartaglia, Donald DeRosa, Corinne Bergeron, and James DeRosa. He is pre-deceased by his brothers Anthony and Franklin. He will be greatly missed by his dog and constant companion Nikki. Mr. DeRosa was a retired Warwick Police Detective Captain and had been a member and past president of the Warwick Police Asssociation, Lodge #7 FOP, and was also a member of the Warwick Retired Police and Fire Association. Upon retiring from the Police Dept., he assumed the duties of Manager of Security and Safety for the Leesona Corporation, and the Hallmark-Healey Group. He held degrees in Criminology and Safety and Security from Babson Institute, Salve Regina, and URI, and was a license private detective. A Veteran of the Korean War, Mr. DeRosa had served in the Navy with Fighter Squadron 72, Carrier Air Group 7. He was also an avid golfer and long-term member of East Greenwich Golf Country Club.
A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to of American RI Chapter, 1210 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 8, 2019