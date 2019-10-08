Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Mother of Mankind Church
25 Fourth St.
North Providence, RI
View Map
David D. Nardi


1958 - 2019
David D. Nardi Obituary
NARDI, DAVID D.
61, of North Providence passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Dante and Margaret (Piro) Nardi and brother of the late Richard Nardi.
David was an avid fisherman and boater. He was a #1 fan of the Boston Bruins and was a regular at Mazeys Restaurant, North Providence.
He is survived by his loving sister, Denise Corrente and her husband Ken. He is also survived by his guardian angels, Ronnie Castellone, Neil Johnson, Anna Vittorio and Louie DelPonte; his special nurse from Philip Hulitar, Wendy and two nieces, a nephew, great nieces and a great nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 10th at 11am at Mary Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence.
Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name may be made to: Mary Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence, RI 02911. Arrangements entrusted to the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
