COSTANTINO, DAVID E.
54, of North Providence, passed away at home suddenly on Monday, February 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Anthony and Mary Ann (Ricci) Costantino.
David was known as a kind person with a good heart who loved animals and helping others in need. He had a delightful sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister, Joanne Costantino, and her spouse Maureen Carrigan; two brothers, Anthony P. Costantino, and his wife Katherine, and Richard M. Costantino, and his wife Lucia; two nieces, Isabella Costantino-Carrigan and Hannah Costantino, and his cat, Grace. He was the longtime companion of the late Deborah Iadevia.
His funeral will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. from Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting Hours are Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842, or Hope Hospice of RI, 1085 N. Main, St, Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019