David E. Petersen


1931 - 2020
David E. Petersen Obituary
Petersen, David E.
89, of Attleboro, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 22, 2020. He was the husband of the late Grace (Howard) Petersen. Born in Attleboro, MA he was a son of the late Otto and Lottie (Doherty) Petersen.
He is survived by three daughters, Deborah Watson, Diane Macdonald, Paula Wilson; eleven grandchildren, Jennifer Mayo, Thomas Watson, David Watson, Christopher Watson, Lindsey Macdonald, Ryan Macdonald, Julie Macdonald, Elizabeth Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Courtney Wilson, Kirstie Belcher; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Saturday, March 21st from 9:00 – 11:00a.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a funeral home service at 11:00a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston, RI. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
