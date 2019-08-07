Home

Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:45 AM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
David F. Esposito Obituary
Esposito, David F.,
64, passed away at home, on August 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Bagian) Esposito and son of the late David and Hazel (Ronchie) Heidrich.
Visitation Thursday, 5-8 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith St., Providence. Funeral Friday at 930 am, followed by a funeral home service at 10:45 am. Burial in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter, RI. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
