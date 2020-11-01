SWEET, DAVID F.
Age 86, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Born in New Bedford, MA. - he was the son of the late Ralph Sweet and Pearle Maunz.
Dave may best be remembered as a sportscaster for Channel 10, and also 6 and 12.
He attended Columbia University and began his career in radio/television at WBSM in New Bedford.
An Army veteran - he was stationed in Seoul, Korea. Upon discharge he returned to the Providence area becoming a Junior Achievement Director -- later relocating to New York as Training Director for the Organization.
He returned to Rhode Island in 1968 where he accepted a position at Channel 10.
Dave was also an entrepreneur, creating several small businesses, and was an avid fundraiser for many organizations including his own SOS
(Save Our Sports). He was known for his unique ideas (quite ahead of his time). He received several awards and much recognition for his efforts. He was also involved in politics and was Press Secretary for the late John H. Chafee.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy LaGreca, and brother, Philip Sweet and his wife Barbara.
He was the proud father of 4 children. He leaves daughter Jennifer N. Selzer and husband Kent, his triplets -- son David R. Sweet and wife Jeannette, son William B. Sweet, and daughter Elizabeth S. Shalvey.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeffrey Jackson, Christina Bensley, Carley Jackson, Craig Shalvey, Kerilyn Halton, and Benjamin Shalvey. He was the proud great grandfather of 5 great grandchildren, Tristan, Kai, David, Lyla and Natalie. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later time when safe to do so. Donations may be made in Dave's memory to Alzheimer's Association
, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.