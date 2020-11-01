1/1
David F. Sweet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWEET, DAVID F.
Age 86, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Born in New Bedford, MA. - he was the son of the late Ralph Sweet and Pearle Maunz.
Dave may best be remembered as a sportscaster for Channel 10, and also 6 and 12.
He attended Columbia University and began his career in radio/television at WBSM in New Bedford.
An Army veteran - he was stationed in Seoul, Korea. Upon discharge he returned to the Providence area becoming a Junior Achievement Director -- later relocating to New York as Training Director for the Organization.
He returned to Rhode Island in 1968 where he accepted a position at Channel 10.
Dave was also an entrepreneur, creating several small businesses, and was an avid fundraiser for many organizations including his own SOS (Save Our Sports). He was known for his unique ideas (quite ahead of his time). He received several awards and much recognition for his efforts. He was also involved in politics and was Press Secretary for the late John H. Chafee.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy LaGreca, and brother, Philip Sweet and his wife Barbara.
He was the proud father of 4 children. He leaves daughter Jennifer N. Selzer and husband Kent, his triplets -- son David R. Sweet and wife Jeannette, son William B. Sweet, and daughter Elizabeth S. Shalvey.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeffrey Jackson, Christina Bensley, Carley Jackson, Craig Shalvey, Kerilyn Halton, and Benjamin Shalvey. He was the proud great grandfather of 5 great grandchildren, Tristan, Kai, David, Lyla and Natalie. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later time when safe to do so. Donations may be made in Dave's memory to Alzheimer's Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved