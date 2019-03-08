Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Vanable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David F. Vanable Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David F. Vanable Sr. Obituary
VANABLE, Sr., DAVID F.
80, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Providence to the late Joseph W. and Florence C. (Knott) Vanable, David was a much-loved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. For many years he was the owner-operator of The Little Rhody Press in Providence. A long-time resident of Burrillville, his twin passions were letterpress printing and antique cars, especially Model A Fords.
David graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology and shortly thereafter married Eleanor (Bunny) Duke. They have three much-loved children: David F. Vanable, Jr. (Trish), Andrew A. Vanable (Susan) and Sarah J. Moore-Perez (Carlos). There are seven wonderful grandchildren: Colleen, Evan, Stephanie and Tyler Vanable, Megan Auger, Patrick and Harrison Moore. Bunny and the children and grandchildren all survive him, as do his brother, Joseph W. Vanable, Jr. (Jane), sister Caroline M. Gould, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Susan Jane Vanable.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, (Route 44), Greenville. His funeral will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cary Library Fund at www.rit.edu/giving or RIT Director of Development, 116 Lomb Memorial Drive, Rochester, New York 14623 would be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now