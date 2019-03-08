|
VANABLE, Sr., DAVID F.
80, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Providence to the late Joseph W. and Florence C. (Knott) Vanable, David was a much-loved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. For many years he was the owner-operator of The Little Rhody Press in Providence. A long-time resident of Burrillville, his twin passions were letterpress printing and antique cars, especially Model A Fords.
David graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology and shortly thereafter married Eleanor (Bunny) Duke. They have three much-loved children: David F. Vanable, Jr. (Trish), Andrew A. Vanable (Susan) and Sarah J. Moore-Perez (Carlos). There are seven wonderful grandchildren: Colleen, Evan, Stephanie and Tyler Vanable, Megan Auger, Patrick and Harrison Moore. Bunny and the children and grandchildren all survive him, as do his brother, Joseph W. Vanable, Jr. (Jane), sister Caroline M. Gould, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Susan Jane Vanable.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, (Route 44), Greenville. His funeral will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cary Library Fund at www.rit.edu/giving or RIT Director of Development, 116 Lomb Memorial Drive, Rochester, New York 14623 would be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2019