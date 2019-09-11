|
Francazio, David
David Francazio, 30, of Smithfield, RI passed away on September 5th, 2019. David courageously lived a fruitful life, refusing to let his heart condition limit or define him. He is survived by his loving parents Steven and Loreen Francazio of Smithfield and grandparents Robert and Irene Gianfrocco of Cranston, as well as sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Gregory English of Erie, PA and nephews William and Sam. He was the grandson of the late Louis and Anna Francazio of N. Scituate, RI. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
David graduated from the The Wheeler School in Providence, RI before attending the honors program at Boston College. He went on to attend Duke Law school in Durham, NC.
The words generous, honest and loving were made to describe David. He had a brilliant mind and worked exhaustedly for his clients - even working while in the hospital. He always went the extra mile and did things his way - for him it was just about doing what was right. He loved his big Italian family and he especially loved sitting with them at the kitchen table to enjoy delicious food. He made everyone smile with his good-natured wit and contagious laugh. David had a fun loving nature, yet was always there to help his friends and family in any way he could. He enjoyed his garden, playing rock music on the piano, and was an avid reader with an insatiable intellectual curiosity. He loved animals, spending time in nature, and especially his childhood dog Snippi and his current rescue dogs Rosie and Pedro. This world is a better place for having David as a part of it. He touched so many lives, made us better people, and his memory will always be cherished.
His funeral mass with be held on Friday September 13th at 11:00am at Saint Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, in Greenville, RI. Those who choose to give a gift to honor David may make a donation in his name to Animal Rescue Rhode Island.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019