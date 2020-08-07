1/1
David G. Lachance
LACHANCE, DAVID G
66, of Elizabeth Road, Barrington, died peacefully at home on August 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (O'Brien) Lachance.
Born in San Diego, CA, he was a son of Jeanne (Pare) Lachance of Pawtucket and the late Edward M. Lachance, he lived in Barrington for 10 years previously residing in East Providence.
Mr. Lachance was an Iron Worker for 35 years for Local #37.
David was a member of Local #37. He enjoyed playing the guitar and fishing.
Mr. Lachance was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by three sons, Dave E. Lachance and his wife Heather of East Providence, William B. Lachance and his wife Jessica of East Providence and Patrick G. Lachance and his wife Jessica; three sisters, Diane Adkins of Hawaii, Anne Louise Corpus of Hawaii and Joanne Plante of Warwick; three brothers, Paul Lachance, Russell Lachance both of Coventry and Edward Lachance of East Providence and eight grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in David's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
