Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Leroux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Leroux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David G. Leroux Obituary
LEROUX, DAVID G.
78, of Bonney St., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Joanne L. (Derocher) Leroux.
Born in Coventry, he was a son of the late David X. and Estelle (Larivee) Leroux.
Dave was a lifetime member of the Portuguese American Sports Club. He was an avid golfer and loved baseball. He played in the Coventry Little League when it first began in 1951 and he was recently inducted into the Coventry Public School Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 1957 Baseball team. He also played in the Pawtuxet Valley Modified Softball League. He was much loved by his family and friends.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son, David Leroux and his wife Robin of Coventry; 4 grandchildren, Krista Leroux Smith, David H. Leroux, Sierra Leroux and Rene X. Leroux, 5 great-grandchildren, Lennon, Bodhi and Stella Smith and Braxton and Rohen Leroux and daughter-in-law Heidi McGinn. He was the father of the late Andrew J. Leroux and brother of the late Armand Leroux.
His Funeral will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Vincent de Paul Church, Coventry. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6 St. Vincent de Paul St., Coventry, RI 02816 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -