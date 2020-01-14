|
|
LEROUX, DAVID G.
78, of Bonney St., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Joanne L. (Derocher) Leroux.
Born in Coventry, he was a son of the late David X. and Estelle (Larivee) Leroux.
Dave was a lifetime member of the Portuguese American Sports Club. He was an avid golfer and loved baseball. He played in the Coventry Little League when it first began in 1951 and he was recently inducted into the Coventry Public School Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 1957 Baseball team. He also played in the Pawtuxet Valley Modified Softball League. He was much loved by his family and friends.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son, David Leroux and his wife Robin of Coventry; 4 grandchildren, Krista Leroux Smith, David H. Leroux, Sierra Leroux and Rene X. Leroux, 5 great-grandchildren, Lennon, Bodhi and Stella Smith and Braxton and Rohen Leroux and daughter-in-law Heidi McGinn. He was the father of the late Andrew J. Leroux and brother of the late Armand Leroux.
His Funeral will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Vincent de Paul Church, Coventry. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6 St. Vincent de Paul St., Coventry, RI 02816 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020