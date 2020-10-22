1/1
David Gomes
GOMES, David
74 of Charlestown, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nancy R. (Rapoza) Gomes for 55 years. Born in Fall River, MA, he was a son of Florence (Ernst) Gomes and the late John Gomes.
David was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was employed by the Dept. of the Navy before retiring.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by two loving children, Lisa M. Chatowsky (husband, Richard), and Adam D. Gomes (wife, Danielle); three cherished grandchildren, Olivia R. Chatowsky, Logan D. Gomes, and Hunter P. Gomes; a sister, Patricia Verisoni; and a brother, Brian Gomes. David also leaves behind nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, William Gomes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 10 am on Friday, October 23, 2020 in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, please wear face coverings. Due to current restrictions, his burial with military funeral honors will be private in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter.
A livestreaming of David's funeral service may be found on the funeral home Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/114884753699800/live/
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the IGA Nephropathy Foundation will be appreciated, please visit igan.org/donate/ for online donations.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
