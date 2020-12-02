MORGAN, DAVID GORDON

David Gordon Morgan, 72, of Homasassa, Florida passed away November 25, 2020. He was born March 5, 1948 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Gordon M Morgan and Rita (Mulligan) Morgan. He had moved to Florida 3 years ago from Warwick, Rhode Island. David was a graduate of Warwick Veterans Memorial High School in Warwick, Rhode Island. He served in the Army for 10 years, having been stationed in Germany and serving 2 tours in Vietnam. He worked in Management for Newport Creamery and Burger King Corporation for more than 20 years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey P Morgan. He is survived by his sister, Donna M Segal and brother in law, Paul L Segal of Delray Beach, Florida. All memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Inrtrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Local arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory in Crystal River, Florida.



