HANN, DAVID
79, of Smithfield and Narragansett and formerly of Cumberland, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was the husband of Paula (Viau) Hann. He was also the husband of the late Delores (DeCristofaro) Hann. Born in Watertown, MA, he was the son of the late Edmund and Margaret (Leonard) Hann. David will be remembered for his loving, kind nature and generous spirit; he was happiest when helping others. He especially enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their many sporting and musical adventures. David enjoyed history, reading, traveling and his summers at the Galilee Beach Club. He was a faithful parishioner of Saint John Vianney Church where he served on the Parish Council, he was a Communicant and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Danette Hann, David Hann Jr., Derek Hann and his wife Kara, and Douglas Hann, his brothers, Fran Hann and his wife Anne, Charles and Ed Hann, 10 grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He also leaves his step-children, Nicole Reminder and her husband Jay, and Amy Cooney and her husband Jake. He was the brother of the late Betty Shanley. The funeral will be held Thursday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint John Vianney Church in his honor. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019