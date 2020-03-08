Home

Chadwick Funeral Service
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
David Black
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
South Congregational Church
Newport, NH
David Herr Black


1955 - 2020
David Herr Black Obituary
Black, David Herr
David Herr Black, 64, of North Newport, NH died peacefully at home with his wife by his side on February 21, 2020. David was born in Providence, RI and lived his early years in Cumberland, RI. He graduated from Providence Country Day School (East Providence, RI) in 1973.
A celebration of David's life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at South Congregational Church in Newport, NH.
For more information please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
