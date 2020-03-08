|
|
Black, David Herr
David Herr Black, 64, of North Newport, NH died peacefully at home with his wife by his side on February 21, 2020. David was born in Providence, RI and lived his early years in Cumberland, RI. He graduated from Providence Country Day School (East Providence, RI) in 1973.
A celebration of David's life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at South Congregational Church in Newport, NH.
For more information please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020