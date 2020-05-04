Home

David J. August Obituary
AUGUST, David J.
age 78, of Seekonk, passed away at home on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was the husband of the late Edna Lee (Nichols) August.
Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Theodore J. August and Helen (Toste) August.
David worked as a heavy equipment operator for the town of Barrington for 31 years before his retirement in 2003. He was an avid Red Sox fan.
He is survived by his children; Barbara August of Seekonk, Shirley A. Pine and her husband Michael of FL, Lisa M. Reynolds and her husband Arthur of Seekonk, Robert V. August of E. Providence, Vincent W. Pagnano, Jr. and his wife Karen of Barrington, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. David was the father of the late David August, Jr. and brother to the late Theodore J. August, Jr.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private for the immediate family. David's funeral arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, Warren. To leave a note of condolence please visit: www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 4, 2020
