BARRY, DAVID J.
age 77, passed away peacefully at Miriam Hospital on February 12, 2019. He succumbed to a worn out and much used heart after a lifetime of devotion to his family and friends.
Born in Providence R.I. on June 17, 1941, he was a graduate of Hope High School and a standout star on the track team. He served in the Rhode Island National Guard and was a parachute jumper with Airborne Class 1, 42nd Company. David was a lifelong Press Operator and worked for many years printing the daily news at the Providence Journal and also in Utah and California before ultimately retiring from The New London Day. For a number of years, he took a break from printing and worked in the culinary field for Providence College, the former Tower Hill Camp and Blackstone Catering.
He was known for his big smile, his big laugh and his enormous heart, although he was never short on sarcastic and at times inappropriate commentary that would leave a room full of laughter. He never went anywhere without a "cold one" in one hand, a newspaper in the other and was always on the perpetual search for a missing personal item. He loved to travel and leaves this world content with the fact that his beloved Boston Red Sox won not only one, but 4 World Series in his lifetime.
David was predeceased by his parents, David Barry of County Cork, Ireland and Mary Barry (Mahoney) of County Kerry, Ireland; his brother, Kevin F. Barry of Providence, R.I.; Aunt Ellen Quinn of Providence, RI and cousin William F. Quinn of Cranston, RI.
He leaves his son, Kevin D. Barry and partner Judith Barresi of Cape Elizabeth, ME; his daughter Shauna Degnan (Barry), Son-in-Law Robert Degnan, Grandson Aidan Degnan, Step-grandchildren Tyler Degnan and Matthew Degnan of North Providence and cousin James Quinn of Providence, all who meant the world to him. He also leaves former wives Gail E. Barry (Seriani) of Stonington, CT and Marika L.P. Van Vessem (mother of his children) of Tiverton, RI.
Visitation and memories for family and friends will be shared at the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence, RI beginning at High Noon on Sunday, February 24th. A celebration of life and toast will immediately follow at 2 PM at Patrick's Pub, 381 Smith Street, Providence RI. His ashes will be spread by his children at locations throughout the world that were closest to his heart.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019