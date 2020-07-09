I have known David since he was a teenager. He always worked hard for whatever he planned to achieve. And achieve he did. He joined Diet Workshop, when it was in Somerset, early on. He lost more than 100lbs. and was an inspiration to us. My daughter and I dressed bears one whole year, for all the holidays, that we sent to his clients and some colleagues. He also had us dress cheerleader bears for an event he had when he was running for school committee. One could always ask David for his opinion and advice and get a truthful answer. My husband and I know Ann, she was a neighbor before they were married. As you can see in his obit, he was a lot of wonderful things. He was an educator, served his community and was kind and thoughtful. He was just on My Neighborhood offering seeds to everyone, from his garden that he was so proud of. You left us too soon. RIP Dear David.

Sheila Weinberg

Friend