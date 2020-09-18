FAIOLA, DAVID J.
63, of Johnston, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a son of Marilyn (Petrarca) Faiola and the late Joseph Faiola. David was the owner/operator of Marlee Casting, a family business started by his father.
David is survived by his loving children, Jessica Faiola and her spouse Jamie of Johnston, David Faiola and his wife Vanessa of Johnston, Lindsey Faiola of East Greenwich, and Amanda Faiola and her spouse Josue of Cranston; former wife Joan Faiola; cherished grandchildren, Dante, Gian, Lucca, Francesca, Giancarlo, Camila, Gemma, Jonah and Rocco. He is also survived by his four brothers, Joseph Faiola and his wife Peggy of Minnesota, Steven Faiola and his wife Debra of Cranston, Thomas Faiola and his wife Terry of Florida, and Michael Faiola and his wife Doreen of Coventry.
VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Sunday, September 20th from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Ave., Providence. Burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.