1/1
David J. Faiola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAIOLA, DAVID J.
63, of Johnston, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a son of Marilyn (Petrarca) Faiola and the late Joseph Faiola. David was the owner/operator of Marlee Casting, a family business started by his father.
David is survived by his loving children, Jessica Faiola and her spouse Jamie of Johnston, David Faiola and his wife Vanessa of Johnston, Lindsey Faiola of East Greenwich, and Amanda Faiola and her spouse Josue of Cranston; former wife Joan Faiola; cherished grandchildren, Dante, Gian, Lucca, Francesca, Giancarlo, Camila, Gemma, Jonah and Rocco. He is also survived by his four brothers, Joseph Faiola and his wife Peggy of Minnesota, Steven Faiola and his wife Debra of Cranston, Thomas Faiola and his wife Terry of Florida, and Michael Faiola and his wife Doreen of Coventry.
VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Sunday, September 20th from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Ave., Providence. Burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Sorry for the loss of David he had a great loving heart and soul
Karen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved