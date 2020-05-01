|
|
WILLIAMS, DAVID J. "Monkey Man"
76, a retired lineman for the former New England Telephone and Verizon, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Joseph and Edna (Rafalko) Williams. David was the dear close friend of Arlene Figura; beloved father of Donna M. Manfredo and her husband, Stephen; loving grandfather of Marissa, Stephen, and Christopher Manfredo; brother of Joyce Williams, Joseph Williams, Stephen Williams, and the late Gayle Creedon. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Mr. Williams was a proud Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. David enjoyed his family, friends, and daily drives in his new Corvette through Oakland Beach.
His funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2020