SPLAINE, DAVID JOSEPH, SR.
David Joseph Splaine, Sr. passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 with his loving family present. He was 86 years of age and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dolores D. (Quinn) Splaine.
David was a shining example of how to conduct oneself as a man of commitment, faith and dedication to family and friends. He had a quick wit and keen sense of humor, drawing unbridled laughter from a perfectly timed baritone punchline. Dave was Irish to the core and a spinner of classic Irish tales and jokes.
David was born in Worcester, Massachusetts to his parents Ruth Soper Splaine and Major Maurice Splaine and the family resided in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts. He is survived by his brother Maurice and was predeceased by his brother Charles and his sister Maureen.
A man of acute intelligence, David attended Cathedral High School in Springfield, Massachusetts and was a proud 1955 graduate of The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. David always wore his Holy Cross graduation ring and was Past-President of the Rhode Island chapter of the Holy Cross Alumni Association.
David was a United States Army veteran, serving in the elite Counter-Intelligence Corp in Berlin, Germany during the Cold War.
A man of undying faith, David was a dedicated communicant of Saint Clements Church in Warwick and Christ the King Parish in Kingston. In service to the Catholic community, he sat on the Boards of Trustees of St. Mary's Bay View Academy and Bishop Hendricken High School and was President of the parents' council of both schools. He volunteered regularly at the East Greenwich Senior Center.
David was an active sailor aboard "Smooth" the beautiful sloop bearing his well-earned nickname. He served as Commodore of the East Greenwich Yacht Club and remained active in Club affairs throughout his life. He was a long-term member of the East Greenwich Cove Commission. He loved skiing at Mount Mansfield in Stowe, Vermont and was an avid New England sports fan.
David was an accomplished business executive, beginning his career with National Cash Register Company. He spent the remainder of his career in the petroleum industry, beginning at Tidewater Oil Company until moving to DeBlois Oil Company where he served as Vice President of Sales and later as President of a DeBlois affiliate. After leaving DeBlois he provided private consulting services to retail petroleum distributors in New England.
David is survived by: his son, David J. Splaine, Jr. and daughter-in-law Deb Nelson Splaine of Warwick; his daughter Catherine Splaine Sousa and son-in law Louis A. Sousa of Bristol; his daughter Maureen M. Splaine of Warren; his grandchildren Megan, Patrick and Ted (children of David Jr.), Marguerite and Emily (children of Catherine and Louis); and his great-grandchildren: Natalie and Ray (Megan and Michael Carnaroli) and Tony and Emilia (Patrick and Jenny Splaine). He was predeceased in 2009 by his granddaughter Victoria Marie Sousa.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 27, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick, RI. After final goodbyes from Urquhart-Murphy on Saturday, December 28, from 8:15 AM to 9:15 AM, a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 AM at Christ the King Parish, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI. Final burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in support of Catholic school scholarship to the Victoria Sousa Foundation, 232 Hope Street, Bristol, Rhode Island. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 26, 2019