BIBEAULT, DAVID L.
55, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 26 years to Sharon M. (Thomas) Bibeault. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Herve O. and Anna H. (Ouellette) Bibeault. Mr. Bibeault has been a Johnston resident since 1993 and was an avid New England Patriots fan. He was a supervisor at the Brittany Global Printing, The Cranston Print Works, Worcester Textiles and most recently at the AFC Cable in New Bedford, MA.
In addition to his wife Sharon, he was the devoted father of Zachery D. and Jacob T. Bibeault of Johnston. He was the brother of Elaine Bibeault of Pascoag, Marc Bibeault of North Port, FL, Michael Bibeault of Woonsocket and the late Paul and Roger Bibeault.
His Funeral and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2020