PELLETT, DAVID L. "DAVE"
David "Dave" L. Pellett of Narragansett died July 11, 2020 at home after a long illness. His grandfather, the Rev. Carlyle Summerbell called this "man's greatest adventure".
David was born in Hudson, a small town in Iowa. Growing up the population was approximately 500 with his graduation class numbering 16. David along with his older brother Franklin C. Pellett and his sister Susan Joy Penn had the perfect childhood. His father Kent L. Pellett was editor of the Soybean Digest and his mother Marie Summerbell Pellett was a musician, piano teacher and led the Hudson Community Church choir.
David excelled at everything he attempted. He was certified as an Eagle Scout, Troop #60 on his birthday February 6, 1948. David graduated from Hudson High School in 1950. In 1954 he received a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell College, Mt. Vernon, Iowa with an emphasis on Journalism. While at Cornell David was a member of the college swim team. On December 16, 1955 David received the Degree of Bachelor of Science curriculum Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State College. On June 7th, 1957 the Massachusetts Institute of Technology conferred on David Louis Pellett the Degree of Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering. The University of Rhode Island conferred the Degree of Master of Business Administration on June 9th,1969.
In August, 1957-1962 Mr. Pellett was a Design Engineer and Resident Engineer with Stanley Engineering Company in Muscatine, Iowa. While he was there he was responsible for economic feasibility studies, design of steam and diesel electric power plants and industrial processing plants and resident engineering of steam power plants and heating plant construction. In 1962 Mr. Pellett started as a product engineer and then was elected Vice President of Engineering of Taco, Inc. a Cranston-based manufacturer of centrifugal pumps, heat exchanges and other heating equipment. He was responsible for all engineering functions related to product design and development of the company's products. After retiring from Taco, Mr. Pellett became involved in his family's real estate business, Oceanpoint Associates. At the same time Mr. Pellett participated in Sparko the business of his best friend Mr. Hans Kuster. Dave was advisor to President Ronald Reagan on solar energy. He would travel to Washington, Dr. C. for meetings.
Besides his wife and business partner Janice, he leaves a daughter, Catherine P. and her husband John E. Gardner III of East Greenwich,R.I., a grandson, John E. Gardner IV and his wife Gillian, a great granddaughter, Natalie and great grandson, John E. Gardner V. of Warwick, R.I. Dave leaves a granddaughter, Dr. Janice and her fiancé, Robert Jackson of North Kingstown. He also leaves his namesake David Louis Gardner of West Warwick. R.I. He leaves a son, Dr. Timothy Pellett of Gulf Shores, Alabama, a granddaughter, Elizabeth P and her husband James Garner of Palm Beach, Florida. Dave leaves a second daughter, Dr. Faith Susan and her husband John Walsh of Warwick, R.I.
Dave's family was more important to him than all of his life achievements. His eldest daughter Catherine saying "Who is the best Dad ever" - "My Dad" was like poetry to the ears of all who heard. Faith always stressed to her Mom how lucky she was to have had such a Dad. It was inspiring to watch Tim, so like his Dad, with his daughter Elizabeth.
Dave had so many interest. First came reading. He read books on many subjects including the classics. He liked non fiction - stories of people and their life's goals and works. But he also liked adventure fiction especially Tom Clancy's stories. He also liked hiking especially hiking the North/South trail as well as all the smaller hiking trails of which Rhode Island has so many. Skiing was a particular favorite activity. He looked forward to going with Hans Kuster and their friends to the mountains in the western areas of the country. As Dave was standing outside a ski lodge dressed in his ski outfit complete with boots, a youngster asked "Do you ski"? When Dave replied, "Yes", the youngster replied, "Cool". This happened when Dave was in his late 70's. We played and enjoyed playing "Bridge" both party and duplicate. He enjoyed spending time with our many Bridge friends. For many years Dave could be found on Friday evenings at Carole and Ed's ballroom dance classes at the Neighborhood Guild. When this became too physically challenging, you could find Dave with all the ladies in the middle of the line dancing group.
Dave lived his grandfather Frank Chapman Pellett's (1879-1951) creed:
The universe is mine with all eternity to explore, my limitations are only such as I myself shall make, no one can injure me but myself, the greatest calamity that can befall me is but temporary and in the light of the future will seem but a trifle, I will, therefore, be serene, unruffled and content, knowing if the thing that I desire is beyond me today, it will come to me tomorrow
Mr. David L. Pellett is now at rest in St. Francis Cemetery, South Kingstown, Rhode Island. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
.