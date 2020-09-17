David Lawton

Lawton, David
David Mayoh Lawton passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Judy Hartley Lawton. He was born on January 24, 1936 in Providence, RI to the late Charles Hamilton Lawton and Sarah Mayoh Lawton. He grew up in Pawtucket with his sisters Suzanne Lawton Jeffers (deceased) and Carolyn Lawton Volmer of Lincoln.
Dave graduated from the Moses Brown School ('54) and Brown University ('58). After graduation, he served in the US Army Reserves and then joined the family firm of C.H. Lawton & Son, Real Estate and Insurance in Pawtucket until he retired in 2000. He was the Principal Realtor, Insurance Agent, and Certified General Appraiser.
Dave and Judy made their home in Lincoln where they raised their son David Jr. (wife Jeanne), daughter Pamela Jacobi (husband John), and the late Craig (age 7). In Lincoln, Dave was on the Tax Board of Review for 25 years and a time as Tax Assessor. Upon retirement, Dave lived in Portsmouth, RI. For his 84 years, Dave spent his summers on East Chop, Martha's Vineyard where he remained active in the community. For full obituary visit http://bit.ly/DLawton/