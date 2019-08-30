Home

SECOND ANNIVERSARY 8/17/1974 - 8/30/2017 DAVID R. LEVESQUE Today marks the 2nd anniversary of your first day in Heaven. The pain is as great as the day you left, but the memories surely help us to smile. We miss your laugh, smile, jokes, generosity, and of course your infamous market updates, and sports commentaries. We think about you always, we talk about you still. You have never been forgotten, and you never ever will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you shall remain. No one could be a better husband, son/son-in-law, brother/brother-in-law, uncle, godfather, or doggie daddy than you. Until we meet again, Donna, Gaetano, Dianne, Dewey, Gus, and ALL of your many friends and family who miss you dearly.
