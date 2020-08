THIRD ANNIVERSARY 2017 - 2020 DAVID R. LEVESQUE It broke our hearts to lose you, But you did not go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God took you home. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no one could ever fill. You are forever loved and deeply missed. Love Mom, Dad, Frank, Leah and Juliana





