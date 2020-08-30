1/1
David Levesque
THIRD ANNIVERSARY 8/17/1974 - 8/30/2017 DAVID R. LEVESQUE There is not a day that goes by, where you are not in our thoughts and impacting our lives through your actions, words and lasting impressions that we remember so vividly. You are missed just as much today as you were the first day you left us. Keep watching over us and guiding us from afar. Tell Mama Rucci, Fenway, and Big E we love them. We love you forever and miss you every day. Donna, Gaetano, Dianne, Dewey, Gus & all of your family and friends missing you terribly.


Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
