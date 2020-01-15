|
|
BARRY, DR. DAVID M.
91, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Providence, a retired Rhode Island neurosurgeon, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6th surrounded by his loving family.
David is survived by his loving wife JoAnn, as well as his three children, David Barry, Kathleen Barry, and Lorraine Pickell (Kirk), along with his step-daughter Grace Hagino (Owen) and his son in law Gregg Swajian. He also leaves ten loving grandchildren. David was predeceased by his daughter Maureen Swajian and the mother of his children Lorraine Barry.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020