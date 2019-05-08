Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
For more information about
David Briggs
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Briggs


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David M. Briggs Obituary
BRIGGS, DAVID M.
80, formerly of East Greenwich, passed away on March 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith (Finan) Briggs. He was the loving father of Christine and Greg Kahrhoff and the late Bethany L. Briggs and was the proud grandfather of Andrew Briggs Kahroff and Kathryn Judith Kahrhoff.
His funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours: Thursday, May 9th 4-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Activities Director at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, 125 Scituate Ave., Cranston, RI 02920. We wish to thank the Caregivers at Cedar Crest for all their love and kindness to David and his family. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
Download Now