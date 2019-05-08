|
BRIGGS, DAVID M.
80, formerly of East Greenwich, passed away on March 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith (Finan) Briggs. He was the loving father of Christine and Greg Kahrhoff and the late Bethany L. Briggs and was the proud grandfather of Andrew Briggs Kahroff and Kathryn Judith Kahrhoff.
His funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours: Thursday, May 9th 4-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Activities Director at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, 125 Scituate Ave., Cranston, RI 02920. We wish to thank the Caregivers at Cedar Crest for all their love and kindness to David and his family. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019