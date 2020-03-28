Home

David M. Flaherty

David M. Flaherty Obituary
FLAHERTY, DAVID M.
60, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully at his home on March 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. He was the beloved husband of John B. McGillivray for ten years; they were together for fifteen years.
Born in Concord, MA, he was a son of the late John and Martha (Jones) Flaherty.
David worked as a retail buyer for Luxury Brands and Ross Simons.
Besides his husband, he leaves his three brothers, Edward Flaherty and his wife Donna, James Flaherty and Stephen Flaherty all of MA; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, David's services will be held at a later date. His service information will be reposted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association of RI, 2374 Post Road, #103, Warwick, RI 02886, the ALS Association of MA, 685 Canton Street, #103, Norwood, MA 02062 or to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 28, 2020
