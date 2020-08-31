GOLD, DAVID M.
passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. He lived a life that will be remembered by many. Born October 14, 1946 in Providence, David grew up in Pawtucket, RI and settled in North Smithfield for over four decades. He attended Worcester Academy and graduated from Bryant College in 1971. David was the owner of Gold International Machinery in Pawtucket, founded by his father Victor in 1961. David, his wife Marcia and his son Daniel worked together in this third generation business.
David was an outstanding and successful businessman. He was also involved in many community activities. Most recently, David was appointed President of the Pawtucket Business Development Corporation where he had been a Board Member since 2011. He received the Nelson J. Gulski Service Award from Bryant University in 2017.
David was a patron of the arts. He and Marcia, his adored wife of 53 years and the love of his life, enjoyed and supported theatre and the arts. Additionally, he was an accomplished photographer who began professionally creating innovative images and art in 1969. One of David's photos is located in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.
A source of pride for David was his home "The Gold Farm" in North Smithfield, RI where he raised horses and realized his childhood dream of having his own magical park and forest where he rode horses and ATV's with family and friends.
Most of all for David was his love of family. He was born to parents Victor and Josephine (Kortick) Gold. He met his wife Marcia at age 13 whom he married in 1967. His two sons, Daniel R. Gold and his late son, Joshua M. Gold, were a great source of pride and love, as were his grandchildren, Angelina Josephine and Kevin Gold of Florida, and Amelia Gold of Providence. David also leaves his beloved sisters, Jude Gold Barucha of New York, and Shari C. Gold-Gomez and brother-in-law JuanFran Gomez, of Brookline, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory can be made to: The Victor Gold Scholarship Fund at Bryant University, 1150 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, R.I. 02917.
Funeral services and shiva will be private. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
.