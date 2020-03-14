|
|
PAOLO, DAVID M.
54, passed away March 9,2020; he was the beloved son of Anne and Al Paolo.
David was the father of two beautiful daughters, Jessica and Nicole Paolo. He was the brother of Anthony and his wife Gina, Chris and his wife Margaret and Gina and her husband Sean Barrett.
David graduated from Cranston West and URI and worked as an engineer in the medical device industry for many years.
Dave, as he was known to those close to him, loved being with his family; cooking, laughing and having fun; his Christmas Eve feasts were the stuff of legend. He loved spending time with his daughters on vacations to New Hampshire and making everyone smile.
Dave loved being around his friends, playing cards, lifting weights, fishing, playing basketball, and watching the Celtics and Pats.
Dave had a kind heart and was always willing to give someone else a hand, whenever it was needed. He will be sadly missed.
His funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church, Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2020