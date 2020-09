Or Copy this URL to Share

TENTH ANNIVERSARY September 20, 2010 - 2020 DAVID D. MAIN A beautiful Life that came to an end, he died as he lived, everyone's friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of one that we loved, and will never forget. LOVE AND MISS YOU, MOM, DAD, DEB, HEATHER, & FAMILY





