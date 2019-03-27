|
MANCINI, DAVID
69, passed away March 26, 2019. He was the beloved partner of Paul S. Zompa for 31 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Armando and Marianna (Di Marzio) Mancini. He was the brother of Benny and John Mancini, and the late Caroline Spinola, Aldeline Milazzo, Anthony, Armando, Ronald and Richard Mancini. He leaves nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. His family included his love for all his dogs - Buddy, Justice and Maxwell.
David was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High school and Roger Williams College. He retired after 29 years of service to Rhode Island citizens with special needs in Rhode Island's Department of Human Services.
David's life centered on his love for family and friends. He took pride and joy in his Italian heritage through numerous visits to Italy and regular phone conversations in Italian with relatives. Excellent food, carefully and freshly prepared was essential to David and always shared. Time with family and friends provided a forum for David's sharp (and often politically incorrect) wit. To David, families should be central, food should be elegant but simple and people should just be kind to each other.
Visitation will be heldThursday, 4-7 p.m. with his funeral on Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. AMass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Graveside burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Michael Church. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2019