Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Oaklawn Avenue
Cranston, RI
Resources
David Michael Izzo Obituary
IZZO, DAVID MICHAEL
51, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home. He is survived by his son Michael David Izzo. David was the husband of Barbara M. (Mazza) Izzo of Cranston. Born in Providence, David was the son of Nancy L. (Brown) Izzo of Cranston and the late Michael Raymond Izzo. He was the grandson of the late Louis C. and Gladys F. Brown, and Domenic and Olga E. Izzo.
David is also survived by his sister Lisa-Marie Izzo of West Warwick. He was a beloved nephew, cousin and friend.
David always spoke highly of the two most memorable occasions during his life. The birth of his son, and the seasons he goaltended for Cranston East Hockey. He was a union painter, Painter's Local 195, at E.F. O'Donnell & Sons, Co. for many years. David graduated from CCRI with a business degree.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church, Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston at 11 a.m. VISITING HOURS will be on Tuesday MORNING from 9-10 a.m. Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NQ Hockey Boosters, c/o North Quincy High School, 316 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
