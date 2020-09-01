Andrews Sr., David P.
74, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the late Diane L. (Morton) Andrews. He was a dedicated husband and caregiver to his wife until she passed in 2010. Born in Warwick, he was the son of the late Burton and Marion (Sprague) Andrews.
Dave proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Spending his entire adult life in the town of West Greenwich, he was the Highway Superintendent for the town of West Greenwich retiring after 25 years of dedicated service. In 1962 he became a volunteer with West Greenwich Fire Department, rising to the rank of Deputy Chief. He was a founding member and Chief of the West Greenwich Rescue from 1981 to 2010 when they merged with the Fire Department. His heart and soul being the farm, he spent his retirement on either on his tractor cutting grass or splitting wood. When it was meal time his family would have to go out looking for him.
Dave is survived by his sons David Andrews Jr. (Capt. WFD) and his wife Lauree, and Daniel Andrews (Lt. WFD) and his wife Lori. He was the loving grandfather of Emily Andrews Marzella and her husband Matthew, and Adam, Braydan, Collin and Shelby Andrews. He was the great grandfather of Amelia Andrews. He was the brother of Ronald, Burton, Timothy Andrews, and Judith Taylor. He was the brother of the late Richard Andrews. He was the brother-in-law of Steve Morton and Julie Dionne.
His funeral will be held on Thursday September 3, 2020 at the West Greenwich Fire Department, 830 Nooseneck Hill Rd, West Greenwich at 9A.M. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. with a service at 12 P.M. The Burial with Military Honors will be in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Due to the current restrictions with Covid 19 cloth face covering and social distancing will be required. Condolences may also be offered and remembrances shared on line at www.carpenterjenks.com
. The service will be live streamed and the burial will also be live streamed at approximately 1:30 on the Carpenter-Jenks Facebook page.
Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516